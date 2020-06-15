BOONE — At approximately 5:16 p.m. on Monday, June 15, Boone Police Department, Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries, involving three vehicles on U.S. 421 near the intersection of Industrial Park Drive, according Boone Police.
Boone Fire worked to free one of the occupants who was entrapped. Three people were transported to Watauga Medical Center, one with life threatening injuries.
Any additional information or findings and the identities of the persons involved will be released at the conclusion of the investigation.
