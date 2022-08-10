Top Adventure Towns logo

HIGH COUNTRY — Three area towns are finalists in the  Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine's 12th annual Top Adventure Towns Contest. The towns are Banner Elk, Boone and Blowing Rock. 

The Mid-Atlantic and Southeast boast many towns with vibrant outdoor scenes and access to world-class adventure. In August and September readers of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine will select their favorites to ultimately crown the region’s best towns for outdoor adventure.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.