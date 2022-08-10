Top Adventure Towns logo

The Mid-Atlantic and Southeast boast many towns with vibrant outdoor scenes and access to world-class adventure. In August and September readers of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine will select their favorites to ultimately crown the region’s best towns for outdoor adventure.

The magazine’s staff narrowed the field to 100 contenders for the 12th annual Top Adventure Towns Contest. They are mountain biking destinations, whitewater oases, climbing paradises, hiking havens, booming craft beer epicenters, and live music hot spots.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.