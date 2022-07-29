The Blood Connection

The Blood Connection had announced changes to FDA restrictions which will expand the pool of eligible donors significantly during a critical need for blood donations. More than 20 years ago, the FDA implemented regulations to protect the blood supply against the theoretical risk of mad cow disease, variant Creutzfeldt-Jacob Disease (vCJD), a fatal infection of the brain and nerve tissue.

This deferral applied to donors who lived or traveled to the United Kingdom and parts of Europe for extended periods of time. There has been no documented case of transmission of vCJD through blood transfusions, so after years of analysis, the FDA is lifting the deferral. TBC estimates thousands of people in the Carolinas and Georgia are now eligible to donate blood.

