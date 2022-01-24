Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Watauga Democrat.
Jan. 20, 1993
“A full house packed the Boone Town Council’s chambers Monday night, ready to listen to the two sides battle the liquor-by-the-drink issue,” began a Jan. 20, 1993, issue of the Watauga Democrat.
A forum sponsored by the Watauga County League of Women Voters brought together community members to debate the passage of a liquor-by-the-drink law. According to the article, supporters argued that liquor by the drink would bring the town much-needed revenue and would distribute alcohol in a much more responsible way than the brown bagging system.
The article stated that opponents of the measure argued more money would be spent on alcohol-related and law enforcement costs than what the town would bring in from liquor by the drink. The article also stated that opponents were concerned that corporate restaurants and topless bars would come to town were the measure approved, “destroying Boone’s local businesses and its uniqueness.”
Council member Saul Chase, a proponent of liquor-by-the-drink, said “You imagine these things because you’ve been deceived,” according to the article, and he argued that the measure wouldn’t increase total alcohol consumption in the area based on data from from other towns with the same provisions in place.
Residents of Boone were set to vote on the measure on Tuesday, Jan. 26, and a Jan. 27, 1993 edition of the Watauga Democrat reported that the measure fell short by a 310-vote margin.
Jan. 15, 2003
Officials from Appalachian State University presented the college’s 10-year construction plan to Boone Planning Board on Monday, Jan. 13, 2003 according to a Jan. 15, 2003, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
Jane Helm, App State’s vice chancellor of business affairs and Clyde Robbin, the university’s director of design and construction, presented a map of the campus and the anticipated projects for the coming years.
“We’re always changing what we planned,” Helm said according to the article. “That’s the nature of the university and construction in general.”
The first big project, according to the Watauga Democrat, was the removal of a parking lot in the center of campus which would be replaced by a new library and parking deck, and eventually Whitener Hall would also be leveled. Two other parking decks were planned which would add 1,000 parking spaces, but the article stated Helm “warned that still wouldn’t meet the need [for parking].”
Parking and traffic flow were concerns for multiple projects. The article reported that the new parking deck would provide 302 parking spaces but would not be completed until 2006, and the proposed closing of College Street for construction projects also raised concerns in the community of traffic on Howard Street and the whole downtown area.
App State had recently purchased the former Methodist church on King Street, which was planned to open as the Turchin Arts Center in May of 2003, and a new recreation center was in the plans near Bodenheimer Drive to replace the Broome-Kirk Gym, which was planned to be torn down to make a new cafeteria.
The article stated that the Planning Board would take the plans under consideration and review them at the request of the Boone Town Council.
Jan. 20, 2013
The flu was widespread in late 2012 and was winding down by January of 2013, according to a Jan. 20, 2013, edition of the Watauga Democrat.
“It does look like from what we’re seeing in North Carolina, we’re seeing a decline in what’s being reported as influenza-like illness,” said Jennifer Greene, director of allied health for the Appalachian District Health Department. “It’s really kind of early to tell.”
The flu came early in 2013 according to Greene, and the 2013 issue of the Watauga Democrat reported that in late December of 2012, the North Carolina Division of Public Health said flu activity in the state was at the highest level recorded in the past decade.
Greene emphasized the importance of vaccines as a tool against the flu, although it is not a guarantee a person won’t get the flu.
The article concluded by sharing information on what symptoms readers should be aware of, guidance to wash hands and take hygiene precautions and to stay home from work if one is actively sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.