BOONE – In the third session of the Watauga Housing Forum, community members discussed housing affordability issues in Watauga County.
Kellie Reed Ashcraft opened the April 11 meeting and spoke on the purpose of the forum: to increase the awareness and knowledge on these housing issues, to create a space to talk about these issues and to highlight and address these issues.
Todd Carter, chief development director of Hospitality House, read an email that he received from a woman who had planned on coming to the forum, but could no longer attend because she was moving.
Carter said that as Jamie Byrch, co-facilitator of the Watauga Housing Forum has noted in past meetings “the videos we see are not isolated incidents, this is a widespread issue in our community. She spoke to all of that without even knowing it.”
In the email, Carter read that she described the “slum house” that she has lived in for the last three years, with mold, mice, no insulation, leaks and even birds.
“I’ve just been blessed with a way to move out,” Carter read in the email. “Something needs to be done soon in Boone as many of us are leaving. I hope things get better for all of us.”
For this forum, a video featuring several different community members — some anonymous — spoke to housing affordability issues.
Afterwards, Ashcraft introduced the three panelists for the affordability forum: Chris Blanton, principal of Watauga High School, Amy Crabbe, Chief Operating Officer of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System and Sara Crouch, Director of Community Outreach and Outreach Coordinator of Oasis, Inc.
The panelists were asked to reflect and speak on what resonated the most with them from watching the video.
Blanton said that finding employees to work for the school system is becoming a challenge at this time because so many people are unable to find affordable housing in the area. He noted that the school system here is successful because they’re able to hire high quality teachers and employees.
“If we’re not able to do that, we’re not able to continue to have the school system that we currently have,” Blanton said. “And it gets a little more difficult every single time they go through the hiring process because the cost of living here continues to go up.”
Crabbe said that through the COVID-19 pandemic, she learned that the housing crisis in Watauga County is directly related to the workforce.
During that time, Crabbe said that they would go as far as housing employees in unused hospital rooms due to the lack of affordable housing so that they were able to hire enough people to care for patients.
“As a large employer, we want to fix this problem as much as every single person in this room because this is our future where 50 percent of our expense in our health system is related to the workforce,” Crabbe said. “If we can’t have a lot of the workforce living in this community, we can’t serve this community.”
During the panel discussion, members of the community were able to address the group, make comments and ask questions.
Community member Amber Dixon posed the question, “what can we do to prevent this move towards gentrification?” She said that it took awhile for her to realize that that was what was happening in Watauga County, because she thought of gentrification as something that typically happened in urban areas.
“I love the fact that people want to come in and move here,” she said. “But I’m also looking at people who, for generations, this is their home on a root level, and can they afford to remain here?”
Crouch responded by saying that she appreciated what Dixon had pointed out and that the housing crisis is the product of many problems that have continued for generations.
“There’s not one solution and that means it’s going to take years and commitment by those in power,” Crouch said. “The people who actually have the power and the pockets to make change.”
As a previous student at Appalachian State, Crouch noted that neither the students, nor other community members, are the cause of the housing issues in Watauga County.
“Anyone deserves a quality education and they deserve to live where they’re being educated. The issue again, is the power structures and those in power that allow it to continue,” Crouch said.
In Boone, Blowing Rock and Watauga County, the average monthly rent is $971, $1,012 and $976, respectively, according to the Housing Needs Assessment for the High Country.
In North Carolina, the average monthly rent is $979. While these are almost the same, the mean household income in Watauga County is $49,616 and the state’s mean income is $57,681, making it considerably more expensive to live in the area, according to the report.
Those who attended in person and via Zoom broke up into smaller groups to discuss data that focused on affordability in housing.
The final forum meeting is on April 25, and will discuss potential solutions to the issues proposed in the first three meetings. To register or find out more information, visit hosphouse.org/whf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.