BOONE — For the first time since 2019, Boone United Methodist Church will host the enactment of a popular community dramatization of “The Last Supper.”
After COVID-19 paused large gatherings, BUMC refrained from attempting to stage a production of ‘The Last Supper’ over the previous years.
Diana Haas — a member of BUMC — has helped organize the return of the dramatization, including conducting rehearsals.
“We started in ‘93 doing it at Boone United Methodist in our old building and then we brought it over here,” Haas said. “More than 80 men have participated over the years. What’s really great about it is that people like to come and see it, and everyone will get something different out of it. Each time you watch it, you get to see the disciples in a whole new light.”
For the BUMC version, Haas’ husband Paul takes on the role of narrator — guiding the audience through the production before telling what becomes of each disciple after the events of “The Last Supper.”
In the original version written in 1954 by Rev. Ernest K. Emurian — entitled “The Living Dramatization of Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper: An Hour of Drama, Music and Worship” — the narrator had a much more subdued role, and only occasionally read passages of scripture.
Boone United Methodist’s production has added some historical context to the dramatization over the years. Although many people know about the events of — and preceding — “The Last Supper,” few know what happens to the Twelve Disciples afterward. After the disciples speak, in the retelling at BUMC, the narrator tells the audience about what becomes of each.
“Every time you see it, you’ll learn something else,” Haas said. “People come up to me saying, ‘I never thought of that before,’ or ‘that never occurred to me’ about a particular disciple. Maybe they didn’t know much before, but they learn a lot from our version. People see things differently every time, and I’ve heard that from people who come every single year.”
Fred Fonville will play John Beloved, and he talked about the unique challenges of representing such an important historical figure.
“I am not someone who is uncomfortable getting up in front of a group of people and talking,” Fonville said, “but portraying a character that we have studied in the Bible for decades was something very different. I had to practice not only the words, but the emotion as part of it.”
The enactment falls within Holy Week, often considered the most sacred week of the liturgical year in Christianity. Holy Week starts with the commemoration of Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, marks the betrayal of Jesus mid-week, followed by the remembrance of the Last Supper on Thursday and the Passion of Jesus on Good Friday. The week culminates with Christ’s rest on Holy Saturday.
“Holy Week is a very important part for anyone of faith to be learning about this journey that Jesus had,” Fonville said. “It was a pinnacle of emotional time between Jesus and the disciples, and for the Christian nation going forward after that.”
The performance will occur on Thursday, April 6 at 7 p.m. inside the sanctuary of Boone United Methodist Church. The production will take approximately one hour.
“This is an outreach. We’d like anybody from wherever and whatever background to attend,” Haas said. “The Communion table in the Methodist Church is open to all, so anyone who wants to come and take Communion after the services is most welcome to do so.”
