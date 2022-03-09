BOONE — Kelsie Summers has been named the new Executive Director of The Hope Center as of November 1. Summers has worked for Hope since 2018. Her background includes more than a decade of related experience having served with nonprofit organizations such as the NC Center for Nonprofits and humanitarian-relief ministries such as Samaritan’s Purse. Summers has also worked for Appalachian State University.
“It is a privilege to step into this role serving the women of the High Country,” Summers said. “We live in a time where we are increasingly bombarded with highly politicized voices and opinions. Hope is a confidential, pressure-free and safe space created for those experiencing an unintended pregnancy.”
Summers leads a staff of skilled and licensed nurses, counselors, and advocates to provide completely free and confidential care to each woman, man and family who walks through Hope’s doors.
Summers takes over for Molly Petrey Jones. After serving The Hope Center since 2014, the past three years as Executive Director, Jones stepped down as Executive Director effective October 31.
In her closing remarks to Hope’s Board of Directors, Jones said, “As the Hope Center looks forward to the future, I am hopeful and excited to see how Hope will flourish under the leadership of Kelsie Summers. I have had the privilege of working with Kelsie for the past three years and am confident that Hope will continue to be a beacon of light in our community. It has been an honor to serve these past eight years, and I look forward to seeing what the future will bring for The Hope Center.”
Jones remains a leader in the High Country, focusing her time on raising her daughter and volunteering in and around Boone.
The Hope Center’s vision is to be the first choice for women with unintended pregnancies in the High Country. It is also a valuable source for all High Country women looking for pregnancy resources and confirmation of their pregnancy. The Hope Center is located in Boone and serves the following counties: Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, Wilkes, Avery, and Mitchell County NC, Bristol, Washington, and Grayson County VA, Johnson, Carter, and Unicoi County TN.
Summers has a strong desire to continue The Hope Center’s long history of supporting pregnant mothers who are facing uncertainty.
“As a mom of two young children, I desire for each and every mother to have the resources and support necessary to thrive in pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum,” Summers said. “The High Country is fortunate to have a vast base of perinatal resources which many of our clients qualify for. Every woman leaves hope with a customized care plan, offering them the very best of Hope’s in-house programs, government assistance and High Country resources.”
The Hope Center’s mission inspires confidence, builds community and promotes the well-being of women through medical, emotional and practical services. They serve hundreds of women each year with free and confidential care at their location on Howard Street. This is only accomplished through the generous support of individuals, families, churches and businesses who believe in the mission and vision of the Center.
About The Hope Center
Founded in 1990 as a grassroots organization, The Hope Center offers free and confidential care for women facing an unintended pregnancy.
Vision
Be the first choice for a woman facing an unintended pregnancy in the High Country
Mission
Inspire confidence, build community, and promote the well-being of women through medical, emotional, and practical services.
Services
Medical
Lab Grade Pregnancy Tests
Limited Obstetrical Ultrasounds
Lab Grade Limited STI Testing and Treatment
Medically accurate abortion and pregnancy information
Emotional
Clinical Mental Health Counseling
After Abortion Counseling
Practical
Community Resource Referrals
Journey Through Motherhood Mentoring Program
Yes, She Can! Student Scholarship
The Hope Center is located at 208 Howard St., Boone, NC 2607.
To contact the center, call or text 828-265-HELP (4357). To visit online, click to Choosehope.org, Facebook.com/choosehope.org or Instagram.com/thehopecenter_boone.
