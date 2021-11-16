WATAUGA — The Cottages of Boone applied to renew the permit for its wastewater treatment plant, which has been the site of several wastewater spills throughout the year.
On Oct. 12 the regional Department of Water Resources inspected the Cottages of Boone’s wastewater treatment facility after previous illegal wastewater discharges in August and September.
During the site inspection, the DWR’s report stated that the property manager, Rose Hernandez, and the current operator of the wastewater facility, Don Feller from the company Envirolink, were reminded that the permit renewal application “must be submitted 6 months before the expiration of the current permit. That date is Oct. 30, 2021.”
The renewal application was submitted on the morning of Nov. 2, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s document database and but Anna Gurney, the DWR press information officer, said this was due to a mail delay.
According to Gurney, the renewal application was received and assigned to a staff member to review. Additionally, the Notice of Deficiency from the Oct. 12 site inspection was addressed and an August civil penalty was paid by the Cottages of Boone within the required timeframe, and there have been no reported issues at the site since then.
The apartment complex has received criticism from community members and environmentalists alike for its series of wastewater spills, and an Oct. 12 site inspection concluded the Cottages of Boone “mostly reflects compliance” with the apartment complex’s permit. However, several deficiencies in the facility were noted.
Small leaks in multiple storage tanks were observed, but the report notes that the leaks were repaired shortly after the site inspection. Additionally, “trees” were visible growing on mats covering another tank, and these trees and vegetation had pulled cables and caused a freeboard, which monitors the height of water and prevents overflows, to report false readings.
Lastly, a non-operational rain sensor was observed, and the operation manager Don Feller stated that he was in the process of acquiring a new one.
Hernandez told the Watauga Democrat that the Cottages of Boone is working with a new wastewater treatment plant operator to manage the complex issues of the plant and have replacements and improvements in progress.
The permit renewal, according to Hernandez, is virtually the same as their former permit aside from some improvements at the property, such as reducing wastewater flow and replacing treatment plant membranes, among others.
Historically, Hernandez said that the property, not the Cottages of Boone’s management company, has been responsible for paying the fines from the NCDEQ for its wastewater spills.
“More importantly, the property team is implementing measures to remedy the situation for the benefit of our residents and community. We are fairly confident that these improvements, once implemented, will put us in full compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements,” Hernandez said.
The permit renewal application is necessary to continue operating the apartment complex, without the facility it would not be possible to operate the necessary utilities for residents.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
