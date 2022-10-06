BLOWING ROCK — Gene Fowler, publisher of Mountain Times Publications, has announced that the print edition of The Blowing Rocket newspaper will discontinue in its physical format after Oct. 20.
Mountain Times Publications will continue to dedicate reporters to covering news, events and the community in Blowing Rock. Readers can expect little to no change to www.blowingrocket.com where they will still be able find the e-edition of The Blowing Rocket.
Beginning Oct. 26, The Blowing Rocket subscribers will start receiving the Watauga Democrat newspaper in their mailbox. The Watauga Democrat has been published since 1888 and covers the news, advertising, and resources for the entire county, including Blowing Rock. Starting Oct. 26, there will be special pages inside the Watauga Democrat dedicated to Blowing Rock coverage.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
