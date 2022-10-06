Mountain Times Publications

BLOWING ROCK — Gene Fowler, publisher of Mountain Times Publications, has announced that the print edition of The Blowing Rocket newspaper will discontinue in its physical format after Oct. 20.

Mountain Times Publications will continue to dedicate reporters to covering news, events and the community in Blowing Rock. Readers can expect little to no change to www.blowingrocket.com where they will still be able find the e-edition of The Blowing Rocket.

