BLOWING ROCK — After 70 years, the final print edition of The Blowing Rocket newspaper has hit the stands.
The Oct. 20 edition is the final print newspaper, but there will still be an online presence on www.wataugademocrat.com/blowingrocket as well as a continued e-edition for Blowing Rock coverage.
The Watauga Democrat will also have pages dedicated each week on the heading “Blowing Rock” for coverage of the town as well as columns that were previously only in The Blowing Rocket.
Since 1932, The Blowing Rocket served the town of Blowing Rock as its newspaper of record. It covered the news, people and cultural events of the unique village in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
A member of the North Carolina Press Association, The Blowing Rocket won numerous awards throughout the years for its coverage, notable features and columns.
The newspaper was created as a tabloid in 1932 and was a seasonal newspaper in the 1930s and 1940s that was published during the summer months. Each year, a journalism student from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was hired on to edit the paper for the summer.
In the 1950s, The Blowing Rocket moved from seasonal to year-round. In 1946, the paper was acquired by Rivers Printing Company, which also owned the Watauga Democrat.
A notable editor of The Blowing Rocket was the late Jerry Burns.
Burns had the helm of The Blowing Rocket for 44 years as the head editor, writer and photographer. He retired in 2009. That same year, Burns was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest civilian honor that can be granted in North Carolina in 2009, the Watauga Democrat previously reported.
“Burns was honored for his service as editor of the Blowing Rocket for 44 years, his years as a volunteer firefighter with the Blowing Rock Fire Department, his service as a member of the Blowing Rock Town Council, being a founder of the Blowing Rock Rescue Squad plus numerous other civic endeavors,” said N.C. Rep. Cullie Tarleton on behalf of the Gov. Bev Perdue at the ceremony inducting Burns into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, in the article.
After retiring from full-time newspaper work in 2009, Burns began his own series of fictional pieces for The Blowing Rocket. Burns died in 2010 after a battle with cancer.
Burns was known nnown locally as “Mr. Blowing Rock.” Outside of the paper, he was active in numerous civic, religious and community organizations including Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church, the Blowing Rock Stage Company, the Blowing Rock Historical Society, the Blowing Rock Hospital and Blowing Rock Fire & Rescue.
Another notable editor of The Blowing Rocket was Jeff Eason, who succeeded Jerry Burns. Eason was also a veteran journalist of The Mountain Times and the Watauga Democrat and was known for his column entitled “Sweet Tea with Lemon.”
Eason passed away in 2018. In an article remembering him, the Watauga Democrat reported that “Jeff Eason wanted to tell the good stories, and that’s by and large what he did, whether it was in the pages of a newspaper or sitting around a campfire.”
The same article also stated he “was a champion of musicians and artists, a community-minded leader and, most of all, a true friend.” People were quoted as saying The Blowing Rocket and Jeff Eason was a “match made in heaven.”
“He did not discriminate when it came to coverage. He’d give as much coverage to Bela Fleck as he would to the Studio K ballet. He devoted as much coverage to Doc Watson as he would a high school talent show,” a former colleague of Jeff’s said in the article. “You could really always count on him to give that kind of story its all.”
More recently, David Rogers was at helm of the paper as the editor for a little more than a year.
The Blowing Rocket print edition served the town of Blowing Rock well and will continue to provide coverage online. While it may no longer be on the racks or delivered to the front porch of a community member, The Blowing Rocket and its longtime editors will always be remembered fondly.
