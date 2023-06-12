BOONE — The Big Cheese fundraiser raised more than $36,000 for Watauga County Habitat for Humanity.

On June 6, Watauga County Habitat for Humanity held The Big Cheese 2023 Finale at Appalachian Mountain Brewery in Boone. This event, formerly known as “The Big Kahuna,” marked the end of a two month fundraising campaign that seven different teams participated in. The fundraiser is a friendly competition to see who can raise the most money for Watauga County Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to build safe and affordable housing. Fundraising efforts finished at 7:45 p.m. on June 6, and the winning team was crowned at 8 p.m. the same night.

