High Country Home Builders team made up of (from left to right) Brandon McKeever, Sonya Garland, Chuck Perry and Sarah Grady pose with Watauga County Habitat for Humanity’s Director of Development, Nathan Godwin, after winning The Big Cheese 2023 Fundraiser.
Photo by Sarah Grady
Members of the Kraut Creek Ramblers play traditional bluegrass music at Watauga County Habitat for Humanity’s “The Big Cheese 2023 Finale” at AMB on June 6.
Photo by Allison Jennings
BOONE — The Big Cheese fundraiser raised more than $36,000 for Watauga County Habitat for Humanity.
On June 6, Watauga County Habitat for Humanity held The Big Cheese 2023 Finale at Appalachian Mountain Brewery in Boone. This event, formerly known as “The Big Kahuna,” marked the end of a two month fundraising campaign that seven different teams participated in. The fundraiser is a friendly competition to see who can raise the most money for Watauga County Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to build safe and affordable housing. Fundraising efforts finished at 7:45 p.m. on June 6, and the winning team was crowned at 8 p.m. the same night.
