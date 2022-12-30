GFM Did You Know Biodiversity

Grandfather Mountain is home to a world of unique biodiversity, much of which is not found anywhere else on Earth. This distinctive world of flora and fauna can be encountered throughout Grandfather Mountain’s 16 different natural communities. Even on the drive from the Entrance Gate to the Top Shop, visitors pass through at least four different ecological communities, including Northern Hardwood Forests and Acidic Cove Forests. On the walk from the Top Shop parking lot to the Mile High Swinging Bridge, visitors pass four federally listed endangered species in the High-Elevation Rocky Summit “community.” To encounter the same breadth of biodiversity that exists on Grandfather Mountain, one would have to travel the length of the East Coast from Georgia to Maine!

 Photo courtesy Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

LINVILLE – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is brimming with wild wonder and natural beauty, home to 16 distinct ecological communities and 73 rare or endangered species. Formed hundreds of millions of years ago, the ancient landscape has an ecosystem that remains in a delicate balance. Despite its untamed ruggedness – from the towering peaks to the extreme weather patterns – this special place needs protecting to ensure its well-being and success.

Park founder Hugh Morton truly laid the groundwork for taking care of the natural world here through his environmental advocacy. He was a leader in the fight to protect North Carolina from air pollution and acid rain and was instrumental in the passage of the state’s “Clean Smokestacks Act” in 2002. The aim of this legislation was to improve air quality and curb haze by imposing limits on the emission of certain pollutants at power plants. Morton also photographed and produced “The Search for Clean Air,” narrated by Walter Cronkite and aired nationally on PBS in 1995, to develop grassroots support for clean air.

