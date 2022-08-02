GREENSBORO — Terminix Triad has announced the 2022 recipients for the inaugural George Ligon Scholarship.
The scholarship was created in 2022 in memory of George Ligon, who worked at Terminix Triad for more than 20 years.
The 2022 recipients of the George Ligon Annual Scholarship include Adisyn Coleman, Alexis Davis and Cassidy Spencer.
“George was full of positivity and passion for our industry. He always made you feel important and genuinely cared about everyone on his team,” said Juanita Ellis, Executive Vice President of Terminix Triad. “We created this scholarship to honor George’s legacy and support the students within our Terminix family who exemplify these qualities in their pursuit of education.”
Candidates for the George Ligon Annual Scholarship must be high school seniors or college students currently enrolled in undergraduate or graduate studies, as well as a full-time student in good academic standing with a GPA of 3.0 or higher. Preference is given to students pursuing degrees in the mental health field.
