Michelle Ligon, George Ligon

Terminix Triad created a scholarship in memory of George Ligon, who worked at the company for more than 20 years. George Ligon died on April 28.

 Photo submitted

GREENSBORO — Terminix Triad has announced the 2022 recipients for the inaugural George Ligon Scholarship.

The scholarship was created in 2022 in memory of George Ligon, who worked at Terminix Triad for more than 20 years.

