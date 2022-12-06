BI grants

Molly Rhoades of Banner Elk Elementary; Dave Shack of Valle Crucis Elementary; Heidi Ragan, District Manager of Blue Ridge Energy’s Watauga office; Jenny Phillips of Parkway Elementary; Tom Trexler, Blue Ridge Energy’s Board of Directors; Dani Juarez of Cove Creek Elementary, J.B. Lawrence of Blue Ridge Energy’s Board of Directors and Noah Gordon of Green Valley Elementary. Not pictured: Carly Mize of Green Valley Elementary.

 Photo submitted

WATAUGA — Exciting, hands-on learning projects are coming to six local Watauga and Avery County classrooms after a total of $5,728 in Bright Ideas grants were awarded to local educators by Blue Ridge Energy during a special luncheon celebration honoring winning teachers and their schools.

Bright Ideas is an academic grants program sponsored annually by Blue Ridge Energy. Bright Ideas grants help further traditional academic learning by funding innovative scholastic projects that go beyond available school funding.

