BLOWING ROCK – Applications are now open for the 2022 TangerKIDS Grants Program, with program updates to incorporate the company’s mission, vision and values.
Teachers and other education leaders are encouraged to apply for grants that meet their school’s specific needs.
TangerKIDS Grants was originally launched in 1996, and has aimed to assist schools in the community by creating programs and generating funding. Parkway School’s Make More in Makerspace and Coding as well as Blowing Rock School’s COVID impact on speech therapy were programs that were previously funded by the TangerKIDS Grants.
“Tanger Outlets Blowing Rock remains committed to ensuring local students and their schools receive the tools they need to make learning accessible and inclusive,” said Tanger Outlets Marketing Director Katy Reisterer. “Our goal is to open doors and inspire students, and the generous support from our shoppers has been instrumental in helping us make a positive impact on the next generation.”
For every Tanger coupon book sold, $1 will be donated toward the program. Community members are also invited to participate in the selection process for the winners of the grants.
The annual program is open to public and private schools from pre-K to grade 12. Applications for 2022 will be accepted through June 30 and can be submitted at grants.tangeroutlets.com. Grant recipients will be announced in August.
