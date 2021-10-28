BLOWING ROCK — After thoughtful consideration and following the encouragement of many Blowing Rock voters, Sue Sweeting announced she has agreed to a write-in candidacy for mayor of Blowing Rock.
Early voting ends on Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. and Election Day is on Nov. 2. from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
"My eight years of tenure on the town council, including most recently serving as Mayor Pro Tem, has given me the knowledge and experience necessary to be an effective leader," Sweeting said in a release. "As our beautiful Town continues to grow and experience changes that many of us would not have envisioned, we must now address the realities of the impact that the State’s widening of US Hwy 321 has had on our quality of life, along with safety issues it has created, such as speeding. The solutions will require active leadership along with creative, and open thinking, as we seek new ways to ensure our Town remains the best that it can be for everyone, residents and businesses alike."
Sweeting said in a release that as mayor she would be guided by a principle of “Smart Growth” that will encourage businesses and development while actively seeking out and implementing ways to protect the peaceful enjoyment of our residents’ homes.
"Those who call Blowing Rock home are eager to work alongside all of those partners who have an interest in our town, and I will support that mutual cooperation as mayor," Sweeting said. "Growth due to new business and residential development means we must analyze available resources as well as explore untapped State and Federal resources that may be available to our Town. We must acknowledge the continued challenges that we will face as a community, including the potential for development along the largely vacant land along Hwy 321 between Blowing Rock and Boone, the increased need for 24/7 ambulance service, protection of our natural resources and beauty, and the necessity to continue to improve our infrastructure by replacing outdated water, sewer, and other critical equipment. I believe that we need to meet, head on, the challenges that we now face, and to be proactive as opposed to reactive."
Sweeting said that fiscally and operationally, Blowing Rock has never been in a better position that under Town Manager Shane Fox who she called an experienced and knowledgeable professional who will continue to guide Blowing Rock toward a positive future.
"We are blessed with efficient and effective Town Departments and we should continue to support them with the resources they will require in order to respond to the needs of our Township as we grow and evolve. Our Town is governed by a Town Council that I have no doubt will continue to maintain the peace and prosperity to all of us who love Blowing Rock," Sweeting said. "There need not be any winners or losers in investing our human and financial resources in the Smart Growth of our beloved Blowing Rock. But, there does need to be a winner in this Mayoral election, and a write-in vote for Sue Sweeting for Mayor will bring a fresh perspective to a position requiring strong leadership."
Incumbent Charlie Sellers is the only one on the ballot for Blowing Rock mayor.
