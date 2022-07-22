BOONE — The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country has announced that veteran arts professional Suzanne Messenger Livesay has been named executive director of the venerable landmark on King Street in downtown Boone. She will begin her tenure on Aug. 1.

Board chair Keith Martin said that Livesay was the unanimous choice of both the search and executive committees of the theatre’s board of trustees, and praised vice chair Bill Pelto, who led the national effort that yielded a local candidate for the position.

