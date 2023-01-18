WATAUGA — A suspect is in custody after a police chase involving a stolen John Deere tractor and multiple agencies Tuesday morning.
Ronnie Hicks, 43, of Boone, has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses after he led police on a chase in Boone and down onto Elk Creek Road, according to Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau. BPD is very familiar with the suspect as Le Beau said their officers frequently encounter him.
Hicks was charged with felony flee/elude arrest, felony assault on a government official with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor resisting public officer, reckless driving-wanton disregard, misdemeanor DWI and a driving left of center infraction.
Major Kelly Redmon of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office said the investigation into the tractor larceny is still ongoing, but they have identified the victim of the theft. Redmon said there also may be additional charges regarding a break in that occurred regarding a break in at Radford Quarries during the same time frame.
Le Beau said a taser was deployed when they were arresting Hicks, but that neither Hicks nor anyone else was hurt.
The chase started shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday when Le Beau said officers were dispatched to a tractor that was driven erratically in a parking lot allegedly trying to hit pedestrians and hit vehicles on U.S. 421 in the eastern part of Boone.
Le Beau said Hicks was driving the tractor and was allegedly “intentionally” driving toward vehicles coming down U.S. 421.
“Our officers tried to use stop sticks but because it’s a tractor, the stop sticks were not effective on the back tires,” Le Beau said. “When he got outside of town into an area that didn’t have any homes or businesses, we did shoot one of the tractor tires in an effort to get the vehicle stopped.”
The shooting of the tire came at Le Beau's authorization as they were worried about Parkway School and did not want Hicks to get that far. Le Beau said officers were not going to let him to get Parkway School.
"Before we even arrived on the scene, he had been driving erratically through a parking lot, tried to hit some people did hit one of their vehicles, rammed into a dumpster rammed into a church," Le Beau said. "We were very concerned. It's a pretty large tractor and so we were concerned for our citizens."
Even with flat tires, Le Beau said Hicks was able to get down Elk Creek Road before he turned down a side road and ran out of room. Le Beau said Hicks was allegedly armed with a knife, which Le Beau said he "brandished toward officers." A taser was deployed, but it did not make good contact, according to Le Beau.
During the chase, Le Beau said Hicks allegedly rammed one of the Boone PD officers. Multiple cars, a dumpster and a church were also hit, but Le Beau did not know how many as of publication. Le Beau said speeds got up to between 20 to 25 mph, but once the tires were shot out it was a “kind of wild and slow ride.”
Boone Police will conduct an internal investigation to ensure that the department's policies and procedures regarding use of force were adhered to since a firearm was discharged. Le Beau said they would also work closely with the District Attorney.
The Boone Police vehicle that was hit did receive some damage and Le Beau said the frame "has probably been" bent. He said they would be examining the damage further to see if it could be salvaged.
Boone Police, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Highway Patrol were involved in the chase.
"I would like to thank our officers for putting themselves in harms way to protect our community," Le Beau said.
