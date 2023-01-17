Tractor Chase

The tractor that led multiple agencies on a chase Tuesday morning.

 Photo courtesy Boone Police

WATAUGA — A suspect is in custody after a police chase involving a stolen John Deere tractor and multiple agencies Tuesday morning.

Ronnie Hicks, of Boone, has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses after he led police on a chase in Boone and down onto Elk Creek Road, according to Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau. BPD is very familiar with the suspect as Le Beau said their officers frequently encounter him. 

