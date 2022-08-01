BOONE — The suspect in an attempted robbery at the Boone Greenway trail entrance has been arrested and charged.
On July 31, at 5:53 p.m., the Lincolnton Police Department arrested Artemio Jesus Nanez Perez on two counts of attempted robbery, two counts of assault, and one count of Interfering with an electronic monitoring device.
Perez was given a $30,000 bond for the robbery charges.
Perez was not given a bond for the charge of interfering with an electronic monitoring device and will be held for a parole hearing. Perez is currently being held at the Watauga County Detention Center.
Perze was the suspect in an attempted robbery at the entrance to the Boone Greenway trail.
According to a press release, Perez allegedly assaulted a victim and then attempted to steal the victim’s car at the Boone Greenway that occurred on July 26. The suspect then fled the scene on foot toward State Farm Road and the victim pursued him. The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim again and continued to flee, according to the release.
The Boone Police Department stated in a press release that it would like to thank the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the Appalachian State Police Department, the North Carolina Department of Corrections and the community for its assistance with this investigation. The Crime Stoppers post generated multiple tips leading to the identification and arrest of Perez.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.