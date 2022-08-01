WCSO Mug.png

Artemio Jesus Nanez Perez 

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The suspect in an attempted robbery at the Boone Greenway trail entrance has been arrested and charged. 

On July 31, at 5:53 p.m., the Lincolnton Police Department arrested Artemio Jesus Nanez Perez on two counts of attempted robbery, two counts of assault, and one count of Interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Boone Police seeking suspect after alleged attempted robbery

