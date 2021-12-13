BOONE — One person has been arrested in connection to two December fires at the U-Haul storage building located on the NC-105 bypass.
A criminal investigation by investigators from the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, Watauga County Fire Marshal's Office and the Boone Fire Department led the arrest of James McInnis, 43, of Boone. McInnis was charged with two counts of felony burning other buildings and one count count of 2nd degree trespass, according to the Watauga County Sheriff's Office.
McInnis is being held at the Watauga County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond, according to the Watauga County Sheriff's Office.
At 4:41 a.m. on Dec. 11, Boone Fire Department units arrived at 849 Highway 105 By-pass — U-Haul of Boone — to find smoke and fire coming from a large storage building located on the site. Multiple storage units were involved with fire on arrival.
After the fire was controlled at 5:45 a.m., the subsequent cause and origin investigation determined the cause of the fire to be suspicious in nature.
McInnis was also a suspect in an earlier fire at the same location on Dec. 1.
Fire damage was extensive to the storage building. Dollar loss amounts are undetermined at the time of this release.
The ongoing investigation from the Dec. 1 fire and the second fire on Dec. 11 led to the arrest of McInnis for both incidents.
The first fire occurred at 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 1 and started outside near the front side of the office. The damage from the Dec. 1 fire is estimated to be between $30,000 to $35,000, according to Watauga County Fire Marshall Shane Garland.
Watauga Medics, Watauga County Fire Marshal's Office and the Watauga County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident. Additional resources from Foscoe, Cove Creek, Zionville, Meat Camp, Deep Gap and Blowing Rock Fire Departments responded to assist with fire control on Dec. 11.
