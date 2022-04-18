BOONE – High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone Police seek the public’s assistance in solving the following incident:
On April 16, Boone Police Officers responded to a suspicious incident at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, located at 259 Pilgrims Way. An investigation revealed that at roughly 8:08 a.m., an unidentified male poured gasoline on a doorway and sidewalk leading into the church.
An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip led investigators to speak with Thomas Jon Peluso, 44, of Boone, according to Boone Police.
As a result of the tip and interview, Peluso was arrested and charged with one felonious count of Aiding in the Burning of a Religious Building. Peluso was given a $50,000 secured bond pending a May 24 court appearance. He was taken to the Watauga County Detention Center for confinement, according to Boone Police.
The Boone Police Department stated in a press release that it would like to thank the community for working in conjunction with investigators, which led to the quick arrest of this suspect.
