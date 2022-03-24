BOONE — The town of Boone’s Summer Concerts at the Jones House will kick off the 29th season of concerts on the lawn in downtown Boone on June 10 at 5:30 p.m.
This popular weekly concert series showcases local, regional and national acts. This year’s lineup features a variety of musical genres that will appeal to all types of music fans — bluegrass, jazz, folk, rock and roll, soul and more.
Summer concerts at the Jones House are free and open to the public. Concerts are scheduled every Friday from June 10 through Aug. 26, starting at 5:30 p.m., and they are held rain or shine. Parking is free in downtown Boone after 5 p.m.
Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to enjoy the music from the Jones House lawn. Alcoholic beverages are permitted on the Jones House property if patrons are of legal age and bring their own beverages. No open containers are allowed beyond the Jones House property. Friendly pets are permitted on leash.
For more information about the series, including a complete schedule, visit www.joneshouse.org or call (828) 268- 6280.
The following are the dates of the dates of Summer Concerts at the Jones House:
June 10 – Jazzfest Todd Wright All-Stars
June 17 – Boonerang Kickoff Urban Soil Duo / Wiseapple / Lazybirds
June 24 – Erika Lewis / Rastacoustic
July 1 – Watauga Community Band
July 8 - Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer / Gap Civil
July 15 - Florencia & the Feeling / Danny Whittington Band
July 22 – Shelby Rae Moore Band / Fwuit
July 29 – Nicholas Edward Williams / The Foreign Landers
Aug. 5 – Highland Reverie / Andrew Finn Magill & Anya Hinkle
Aug. 12- Presley Barker / Golden Shoals
Aug. 19 – DOC WATSON DAY (5 p.m.) – Wayne Henderson / Nobody’s Business / Surefire
Aug. 26 - Aaron Burdett / Loose Roosters
