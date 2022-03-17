BOONE — Mabel School math teacher Sumer Williams has been named an Outstanding Secondary Mathematics Teacher by the North Carolina Council of Teachers of Mathematics.
Williams, who is in her 10th year of service at Mabel School, currently teaches 6th grade, 7th grade and 8th grade mathematics as well as pre-Math 1 and often teaches a Math 1 course.
Meredith Jones, WCS Director of Middle Grades Education, presented the award to Williams saying it was impossible to overstate how important Williams was to Mabel School.
"We are so excited to have Mrs. Sumer Williams represent WCS as our NCCTM Outstanding Secondary Mathematics Teacher,” Jones said. “She is a leader for mathematics education in our district and beyond. Mrs. Williams implements many innovative ideas in her classroom to help students learn and is always learning herself. We are fortunate to have her as a teacher in our school system."
Jones said that, in addition to her role as a math educator, Williams serves on Mabel School’s School Improvement Team, as a regional representative for NCCTM and works in the school’s GEAR UP program, a federally funded college access program designed to increase the number of students who are prepared to enter and succeed in postsecondary education.
