NEWLAND — Sugar Mountain Nursery continued its tradition of delivering and setting up the official Christmas tree for the Carolina Panthers professional football team outside of Bank of America Stadium.
The 50-foot behemoth cut from Watauga County features more than 46,000 lights and an anchored stability system. The tree lighting in Charlotte had thousands of people in attendance with food trucks, fireworks, activities and Santa Claus.
Military veteran and Pat Ray Post Officer Wayne Holden, in association with Sugar Mountain Nursery, have been providing the labor and provisions for the Carolina Panthers Christmas Tree for eight years, ever since former team owner Jerry Richardson and Spartan Foods discovered the tree specialists by word of mouth.
After the sale of the team in 2018 to David Tepper, the Panthers organization continued to utilize Holden and Sugar Mountain Nursery for its Yuletide program in the city.
“It’s special. We love to do it,” Holden said of providing the tree and setup for the Carolina Panthers.
An incredible amount of work goes into the delivery and setup of the 50-foot tree. Holden coordinates a large flat-bed truck, tie downs, cranes, multiple labor individuals and a bucket truck to install the plethora of lights.
“We’ve been doing it long enough,” Holden noted with respect to the amount of work that goes into the program, as they have been doing it long enough to warrant expertise in installing an amazingly large and beautiful Christmas piece.
Sugar Mountain Nursery exclusively utilizes High Country trees all from the local region and specializes in the extremely tall variety. The local business delivers and sets up trees in multiple cities across the nation, with trees traveling to Boston, Brooklyn, Birmingham, Oklahoma City, Winston-Salem, Miami, Houston and Jacksonville.
The wholesale nursery grower and licensed landscape contractor has cut a pair of White House trees, along with providing noteworthy businesses and events with trees.
“We are always looking for trees,” Holden said, mentioning that the business seeks trees from Alabama to Maryland.
Usually installing more than 20 scale-tipping trees east of the Mississippi, Holden explained, “Most of our trees are between 25 and 60 feet tall.” Their busiest time of season for the nursery is usually November and December.
For more information on Sugar Mountain Nursery, visit sugarmountainnursery.com or call (828) 733-2819.
