AVERY COUNTY – The recent winter weather and subsequent snowfall that has accumulated in the county has greatly and positively affected the two major ski resorts in the area, as they have basked in the glow of the natural precipitation. Both Beech Mountain and Sugar Mountain resorts maintain optimal conditions for skiing and snowboarding with snow machines, with or without the benefit of organic snowfall.
With almost two feet of snow in the recent regional storms, however, powder, ice and sleet can be both a challenge and a benefit to the resorts. Anticipated snowfall generally brings a large crowd to the slopes, due in fact to the pleasant atmosphere of falling snowflakes and the enjoyable winter sport conditions of natural snow.
Veteran winter sport enthusiasts seem to relish in the terrain of natural snow on top of artificial snow.
“I think a good base layer of artificial snow, which is usually more compact and faster, is great underneath some real snow, which is usually more powdery and soft. It is something different for people who go all the time, and lets you carve a little bit more,” said local skier Joshua Allenberg.
According to Director of Marketing for Beech Mountain Resort Talia Freeman, “We always see an increase in interest and skier traffic with snow. We have had strong crowds throughout the entire season. The snowstorm on Sunday and Monday of MLK weekend deterred some skier traffic, but it picked up as soon as the roads cleared. Conditions are good and natural snow certainly helps.”
Sugar Mountain Resort and its visitors also enjoyed the significant precipitation.
“The winter storms added the magical touch to winter fun at Sugar Mountain Resort,” Vice President of Sugar Mountain Kim Jochl said. “No matter how much snow falls, customers always find a way to get to the slopes.”
An increase in ski and snowboard interest due to snowfall is also met with concerns over road safety. Both Beech and Sugar Mountain, along with the NCDOT, operate with caution and efficiency when it comes to road clearance and safety for visitors and locals alike. When roads leading to the resorts are safe and clear, an uptick in guests is sure to occur.
“It always adds an increased workload to all departments when we have to clear snow. The phone calls increase, because customers are concerned about the road conditions. Overall, we are used to it, and welcome the snow,” Freeman added.
Jochl also noted the effort and preparation of the road maintenance teams, saying, “Business certainly increased during the storm and clear roads do make a difference in the ease and safety of arriving guests. The Village of Sugar Mountain Public Works Department works tirelessly to keep the roads plowed and maintained.”
Visitors to the slopes often cite a snowy forecast as a catalyst for deciding to patronize a local resort.
“Actually, when we saw that the area was going to get a good bit of snow we made plans to come up here,” Cindy Baker from Johnson City, Tenn., said. “My husband and the kids love the snow. (It) seemed like the best time to go.”
Though the inclement weather deters many who attempt to brave the elements to hit the slopes, some travelers seem to be unaffected by the weather. Todd Berryman and Jon Trady, students from Greenville, S.C., noted that, “We already had plans to come here to snowboard, and we didn’t even think about the weather. It wouldn’t stop us from coming.”
Residents of Avery County may host mixed feelings about the recent winter weather conditions, yet visitor traffic to the resorts often increases when a winter wonderland presents itself to the region. In turn, the additional patronage provides additional economic windfall through the tourism spending dollars generated. Safety concerns are always paramount, but those connected to maintaining area roadways and attractions are dedicated to providing security and assurance to both guests and locals.
