BOONE — Watauga High School held its 22nd annual Mr. WHS competition on Saturday, Dec. 3 to raise money for several Watauga County families.
The competition, which is a combination talent show and pageant, has been a tradition at Watauga High since 2000. Competitors each year prepare a showcase or skit as well as an outfit made to fit a specific question. This year, sophomore Haines Heistand won the overall competition and was crowned Mr. WHS.
A total of 29 students from the high school entered the competition this year, each with a unique individual or group act. These 29 were judged by four members of the High School Faculty and staff — administrator David Koontz, foods teacher Sarah Tunstill, history teacher Ben Maggard and English teacher Blakely Lord. The show was organized and directed by senior Gwendolyn Anderson.
“I think overall, it’s just really nice to see how enthusiastic they are,” said Lord said. “Just how creative the stuff that they’re doing is. All the acts were very different and all the costumes were very different.”
Contestants wer judged by their costumes and acts, and finalists were also asked a series of questions, some of which were jokes and some of which were serious. The winner this year participated in an act with a number of other finalists where two teams played an exaggerated game of Spikeball to a jazz soundtrack.
“It’s an opportunity that kids don’t always get, to be in the spotlight doing something that’s a little bit silly,” Lord said. “They all do a great job, but mainly what we’re looking for is just that creativity.”
The competition had a fundraising goal of $25,000 — which was reached — intended for three families with connections to Watauga County Schools and other important organizations in the community. The total amount raised has not been released as of publication.
The money raised will be given to the families of former first grade teacher at Parkway Elementary School Alice Greer, former Hardin Park Assistant Principal Jim Godwin and former executive director of the Hunger and Health Coalition Elizabeth Young.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.