Mr. WHS 1

All of the Mr.WHS escorts pose for a picture after the pageant.

 Photo by Olivia Burroughs

BOONE — Watauga High School held its 22nd annual Mr. WHS competition on Saturday, Dec. 3 to raise money for several Watauga County families.

The competition, which is a combination talent show and pageant, has been a tradition at Watauga High since 2000. Competitors each year prepare a showcase or skit as well as an outfit made to fit a specific question. This year, sophomore Haines Heistand won the overall competition and was crowned Mr. WHS.

Photos: Mr. WHS 2022

