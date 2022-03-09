WATAUGA – A sixth-grade class at Parkway Elementary School won second place in a statewide contest in January.
On Jan. 22, Robin Smith’s Academically or Intellectually Gifted sixth grade class was No. 2 out of 24 entries. The class also earned a speciality award for best teamwork in the state finals of the Future City competition. The school was awarded $800 from the sponsors of the competition.
The project-based learning program and international engineering design contest is intended for middle school students to imagine, research, design and build cities of the future. This year’s competition theme was to build a waste-free city based on a circular economy.
Smith entered her class into the competition with the goal of finishing all requirements.
“Overall, I am really proud of myself and my classmates, and my teacher who really helped us a lot. In the beginning, we did not have a lot of hope. Mrs. Smith said if we got the project done it would be a big accomplishment,” said Caroline Childers, a student in the AIG sixth-grade class. “So when we placed second, even over a bunch of magnet schools that focus on STEM, I just thought that was really crazy and a big accomplishment.”
The students completed five deliverables for the project including an essay, a powerpoint presentation, a video presentation, a to-scale model, and a question-and-answer interview with several professional engineers. Smith worked with the students on setting deadlines and planning prior to each portion of the project.
“This project helped us learn more about project management,” said AIG sixth grade student Bryson Caparolie. “There were due dates that we had to make sure we all had our parts done by then, and then we had to make sure it would all go together.”
The competition theme of waste reduction and circular economy made it so students in the class learned about and brainstormed ways to recycle, new transportation methods, and means of reusing currently existing waste. The students’ ideas to make their city fit the competition theme included using preexisting denim as insulation, traveling using a hyper-loop, having refill stations for cleaning supplies and food, water desalination and reusable bottles, using grease from restaurants to power public transportation and monitoring individuals carbon emissions for a carbon tax.
“Before this project, I would use water bottles, just drinking them without thinking anything about it,” said AIG sixth-grade student Brycen Scheffler. “But now I realize how much waste that’s creating and that we need to reuse, so that made a big impact for me.”
Smith shared that the intention of Future City is for students to consider how to make the world a better place.
“I realized that my choices make a difference. I think a lot of people think like, ‘oh, it doesn’t matter,’ but that all adds up to a big thing,” said Mary Flynn Sevensky, AIG sixth grade student. “So if we all do our part … it will all together make the world a better place.”
Many of the students shared that they feel inspired to make changes in their own lives moving forward.
“I think it’s important for kids to know that you’re your own generation, you and your friends are your generation,” said Emma Rose, AIG student in Smith’s class. “So you have to make a change if you want there to be change, because no one else will make that change for you.”
Smith shared her hope that children in this generation will implement necessary changes to fulfill the goal of the project.
“Hopefully these kids will grow up and they’ll be attorneys, and they’ll run for government, for city offices, and state offices, and they’ll be engineers,” said Smith. “That’s the goal, to take all this information and make your world better.”
For more information on the Future City competition, visit www.futurecity.org.
