BOONE — Boone Police is again urging people to not travel the roads unless absolutely necessary as the area is experiencing whiteout conditions and covered roads.
In a Facebook post, the department posted that people should allow crews to get roads clear. It also stated that vehicles are getting stuck, which is "taxing our manpower."
The department also advises people to call ahead and not rely on Google before traveling. BPD stated several businesses are closed and access to them are blocked by snowdrifts.
Road conditions are also "terrible" due to wind drifts, according to Watauga County Emergency Services Director Will Holt.
