Jan. 24 Boone Fire

A Deep Gap firefighter Stephen Ayscue walks toward the fire. 

 Photo courtesy Blair Ayscue

BOONE — A Tuesday night structure fire in Boone is under investigation. 

According to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland, Boone Fire and other departments were dispatched to the 500 block of Lake Ridge Road for a structure fire just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. 

Boone Jan. 24 fire

Crews battle the structure fire. 
Jan. 24 boone fire

The aftermath of the structure fire on Jan. 24.  

