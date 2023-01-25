BOONE — A Tuesday night structure fire in Boone is under investigation.
According to Watauga County Fire Marshal Shane Garland, Boone Fire and other departments were dispatched to the 500 block of Lake Ridge Road for a structure fire just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.
First arriving firefighters found heavy flames showing in an old structure that was being used for storage. The cause of the fire is under investigation in coordination with the Fire Marshal's Office and Boone Fire.
No injuries were reported.
Deep Gap Fire, Stewart Simmons Fire, Meat Camp Fire, the Watauga County Sheriff's office, the Watauga county Fire Marshal's Office, Watauga Medics and Watauga Rescue also responded to the scene.
