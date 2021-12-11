WATAUGA — Strong storms will impact portions of Alleghany, Watauga and Ashe counties through 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 11, according to the National Weather Service.
At 12:34 p.m., doppler radar was tracking strong storms along a line extending from Whitetop to near Peoria. Movement was east at 35 mph.
Winds in excess of 45 mph could be a hazard. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects, according to NWS.
Locations impacted include Boone, Sparta, Jefferson, West Jefferson, Blowing Rock, Beech Mountain and Lansing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.