Joe Sultana, Architect for SSVFD Station 3 and Member of Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Jamie Reynolds, President of Reynolds Companies, the Developer for BRMC, and Doug Berry, Stewart Simmons Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief, break ground on the new fire station.
STEWART SIMMONS — A new station is coming to the Stewart Simmons Fire District with the help of Blue Ridge Mountain Club.
Stewart Simmons Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 will be built in the development that is also in SSVFD district. The developer Reynolds Companies, is building the station at their expense. SSVFD will be responsible for staffing, operating and maintaining the station.
According to SSVFD Chief Doug Berry, the building itself is on schedule to finish by June and then the department will take another month or so to up-fit it and put some trucks in there.
“This will be really, really good for homeowners in there and in the general area that is completely unrated right now,” Berry said.
Fire stations are given ISO ratings, which help with homeowners insurance for those within a certain distance of a fire station. Once a fire station is functioning, it is automatically given a ISO rating of nine and then the department can go through testing to lower it.
“We’re looking to serve everyone with the highest quality we can with the funds the taxpayers have allotted us,” Berry said. “We look forward to continuing to expand on this.”
Berry said the new station will be set up like the current two stations. There will be fire trucks in the bays as well as an all purpose truck that is a bit smaller and has medical and rescue equipment.
For both BRMC and the fire department, this station has been 12 years in the making and originated with the prior developer.
“Working with Doug and his team has been an absolute pleasure. Their commitment to fire protection and first response for BRMC and the surrounding community has been an ongoing effort for many years,” said sales and marketing manager for BRMC Nick Presnell. “As many folks know, living in more rural areas of the High Country can mean delayed and even limited access to fire protection and first response. Breaking ground on Station 3 was certainly an exciting occasion considering it marked the opportunity to increase fire safety and first response for not only Blue Ridge Mountain Club members but also for the surrounding community outside the gates of Blue Ridge Mountain Club.”
Presnell said the development is “humbled” to get the station. He said the partnership with Berry and SSVFD has been more like a family relationship than anything else.
“This effort has been one that has taken the persistence and patience of many individuals over the years,” Presnell said. “From meeting with state and local leaders, to hosting annual fundraisers, there has be no lack of excitement or support from BRMC members, staff as well as Doug and his team. We couldn’t ask for a better group to be housed right here in the gates of BRMC and soon to officially join us as the newest residents of BRMC.”
Located just off the Blue Ridge Parkway on 6,000+ acres — between Blowing Rock and Boone — BRMC presents owners with 50-mile views in every direction, and a wealth of outdoor activities and attractions.
