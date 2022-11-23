Fire Station GroundBreak

Joe Sultana, Architect for SSVFD Station 3 and Member of Blue Ridge Mountain Club, Jamie Reynolds, President of Reynolds Companies, the Developer for BRMC, and Doug Berry, Stewart Simmons Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief, break ground on the new fire station.

 Photo courtesy BRMC

STEWART SIMMONS — A new station is coming to the Stewart Simmons Fire District with the help of Blue Ridge Mountain Club.

Stewart Simmons Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 will be built in the development that is also in SSVFD district. The developer Reynolds Companies, is building the station at their expense. SSVFD will be responsible for staffing, operating and maintaining the station.

Firehouse Elevation 2.jpg

A rendering of the bay doors of the new SSVFD station in Blue Ridge Mountain Club.
Firehouse Elevation 1.jpg

A rendering of the new SSVFD fire station

