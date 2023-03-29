BOONE — The North Carolina Supreme Court denied Boone’s request to review the Appellate Court’s ruling regarding Watauga County’s selection of ad valorem for the distribution of sales tax.
A three-judge state Court of Appeals panel ruled unanimously in November that Boone does not have legal standing to challenge Watauga County’s sales tax system.
In early January, Watauga County asked the North Carolina Supreme Court to pass on hearing the challenge, which they denied in early March.
Boone Town Manager Amy Davis stated that Boone officials were disappointed with the decision, but also continued to hope that county officials would reconsider their position in light of the “unfairness of the current distribution.” She also noted that a majority of “all local sales taxes generated in Watauga County are generated in Boone, yet Boone receives back only about 12.19% of those taxes.”
Watauga County Manager Deron Geouque the county is “pleased” with the ruling, which “affirms the County’s actions regarding this matter are in accordance with North Carolina laws.”
The lawsuit was originally filed in February 2020 by the town of Boone — as well as former Boone Town Council member Marshall Ashcraft — with an amended complaint filed on May 26, the Watauga Democrat previously reported. The town claimed that Boone had lost revenue since the county switched to the “ad valorem” method (based upon property tax values) instead of the “per capita” method (based upon the total populations) in 2013. Additionally, the complaint contended that the county adopted an “unlawful distribution scheme” and a “hybrid approach” of both the ad valorem and per capita methods that is not authorized by law, which the county denied in a June 29, 2020, motion to dismiss.
Seven Devils, Blowing Rock and Beech Mountain were eventually added to the lawsuit as parties.
Blowing Rock Town Manager Shane Fox said the town is glad that “this issue appears to be over, and we look forward to working with the County and the other towns moving forward with regards to sales tax.”
At a March 14 Beech Mountain Town Council meeting, Town Manager Bob Pudney said “that was a successful case and hopefully our bottom line on sales tax will continue.”
Seven Devils town manager did not return a request for comment. Ashcraft declined to comment.
