WATAUGA — In an effort to promote traffic safety around popular tourist destinations in Watauga County, the State Highway Patrol is responding to parking violations with both education and enforcement.
Warm weather brings many visitors to the great outdoors in North Carolina. The Watauga River is a popular destination for residents, students, and tourists of Watauga County and the surrounding area.
Our Communications Center in Newton fields multiple calls from concerned citizens in the area," said Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger. "The telecommunicators in turn dispatch troopers to these areas. Obviously this can potentially decrease response time to other situations as well as reduce time spent on preventive patrol."
Swagger said one trooper recently spent two hours in the area simply attempting to clear the roadway in response to citizen complaints.
Thousands of people visit the area annually but are challenged by limited parking. The SHP receives and responds to numerous calls regarding illegal parking. These violations often occur around Laurel Creek Falls, also known as Trash Can Falls, located along US 321 near Old Watauga River Road. Another problematic area is on Guy Ford Road between US 321 and Peoria Road, according to the highway patrol. Illegally parked vehicles have the potential to create a traffic hazard and block critical access for emergency responders.
Motorists parking along the roadways are encouraged to look for and heed signs that prohibit parking in a particular area. Additionally, motorists are reminded to ensure their entire vehicle is off the roadway. A vehicle found in violation is subject to being towed, and the driver is subject to being issued a citation. Troopers will be enforcing violations of G.S. 20-161 "Stopping on Highway Prohibited; Warning Signals; Removal of Vehicles from Public Highway" and other applicable laws. Enforcement projects such as this are aimed at increasing awareness and gaining voluntary compliance of the motoring public, the highway patrol stated in a press release.
Swagger said the goal is oriented toward voluntary compliance rather than issuing citations or towing and removing vehicles.
The mission of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol is to promote excellence in traffic enforcement through a commitment to the safe and efficient flow of traffic, crime reduction and response to natural hazards and manmade threats.
