Current WCS logo

WATAUGA — Thanks to a grant from the North Carolina Center for Safer Schools, the Watauga County Board of Education will be able to complete its goal to place a school resource officer in every school in the district.

Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott said he was pleased to have been awarded the grant and proud of WCS staff who have worked continually to renew and seek out new applications and sources of funding.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.