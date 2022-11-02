WATAUGA — Thanks to a grant from the North Carolina Center for Safer Schools, the Watauga County Board of Education will be able to complete its goal to place a school resource officer in every school in the district.
Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott said he was pleased to have been awarded the grant and proud of WCS staff who have worked continually to renew and seek out new applications and sources of funding.
Over the past several years, the school board has made it a priority to increase the number of SROs in schools across Watauga, restructuring as more officers came on board to ensure the widest possible coverage.
“This is actually our second grant from the state bringing us to six grant funded officers," Elliott said. "With the latest grant, each school will now be able to have a full time officer each day.”
Watauga received $144,398, according to the Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools.
Elliott noted that the grant provides approximately two-thirds of the cost of each officer, with the county commissioners funding the difference.
When the three new positions come on board, they will join the existing staff of five SROs provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and one position funded by the Town of Blowing Rock.
“I believe there is strong support in the Legislature for these funds, and I think this funding will continue,” Elliott said. “My plan is to apply for another grant to support the Blowing Rock position. I am grateful for the funding the Town of Blowing Rock has provided all these years, but I hope to get a grant for them, too.”
Elliott said he was grateful for the community’s support in placing SROs in schools.
“It has been a priority of ours to do everything possible to get a school resource officer in each of our schools,” Elliott said. “We are fortunate to have a school board who has been unified in its mission to make that happen. We are grateful for the support we receive from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Watauga County Commissioners, and the Town of Blowing Rock. It’s our earnest belief that having a highly-trained and specialized school resource officer in our school buildings is a huge step forward for school safety.”
The school system also received a state grant to provide trauma and resiliency training for Watauga County Schools Student Services Staff.
“The SROs serve an important role in our schools, but this grant also helps us add to our mental health and student support services that are so badly needed in our community,” Elliott said.
About the School Safety Grant
In 2018, the General Assembly worked with then-state Superintendent Mark Johnson to launch a new School Safety Grant Program to improve safety in public school units by providing grants for school resource officers, services for students in crisis, training to increase school safety, safety equipment in schools and additional school mental health support personnel.
Since then, more than $120 million has been awarded to public school units across North Carolina.
About the Center for Safer Schools
The Center for Safer Schools serves to promote safe learning environments for North Carolina K-12 schools. The CFSS serves as a hub of information and technical assistance on school safety to school faculty and staff, law enforcement, youth-serving community agencies, juvenile justice officials, policymakers, parents/guardians and students. CFSS staff focuses on school climate, school discipline and emergency preparedness concerns for North Carolina’s public K-12 schools. CFSS staff is available to provide training, guidance and technical assistance upon request for school faculty and staff and those working with children and adolescents. The CFSS is headed by Karen W. Fairley, executive director.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.