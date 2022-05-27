Spongy_Moth_2.jpeg

Spongy moth adults: male (left) and female (right).

 Courtesy USDA APHIS PPQ

WATAUGA — The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will soon start treating for spongy moth infestations in several areas across the state. Treatments will start as early as June 1 and run through June 16. Spongy moth is the entomological community’s agreed upon name for the insect formerly referred to as the gypsy moth.

The areas to be treated include Alleghany, Camden, Caswell, Currituck, Dare, Rockingham, Surry, Vance and Watauga counties.

“We have a total of 11 blocks and 16,957 acres to treat,” said Paul Adams, NCDA&CS regulatory entomologist. “Work will begin in Currituck, Dare and Camden counties. Vance, Caswell, Rockingham and Surry counties will be in the next few days after that. Treatment of Watauga and Alleghany counties (is) anticipated to be June 13, adding or subtracting a few days to cover possible weather delays.”

Prior to normal spongy moth mating periods, low-altitude fixed-wing aircraft will disperse SPLAT Gypsy Moth-Organic infused with the naturally occurring spongy moth pheromone.

The presence of the pheromone makes male spongy moths unable to follow the natural pheromone scent trails released by the females, decreasing mating success and reducing spongy moth populations. The pheromone is not harmful to humans, animals or plants, and it will not affect other insect species, Adams said.

Spongy moths feed on the leaves of more than 300 different species of trees and shrubs, predominantly oaks and hardwoods. When areas become heavily infested, trees may be completely stripped of foliage, leaving yard trees and entire forests more susceptible to attacks from other pests. Severe infestations often lead to tree death. Spongy moth caterpillars can also pose public health concerns for people with respiratory problems. In areas with high-density populations of this pest, the caterpillar hairs and droppings may cause severe allergic reactions.

NCDA&CS has addressed spot introductions of the spongy moth across North Carolina since the 1970s. The treatment will be done in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service.

Homeowners in the treatment areas were notified about these infestations as well as treatment options in January. NCDA&CS has obtained public comments from residents in the treatment areas.

For more information, or to request treatment notification via text or email, go to www.ncagr.gov/GypsyMoths/treat or contact NCDA&CS toll free at 800-206-9333.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.