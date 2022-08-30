NCWRC 75th logo

RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, N.C. State Highway Patrol and Mothers Against Drunk Driving North Carolina will once again work together on the public safety campaign, “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” with events and safety check points throughout the state on Labor Day Weekend.

The multi-agency safety initiative aims to reduce alcohol-related incidents on the state’s waterways and roadways, both which have increased traffic during holidays.

