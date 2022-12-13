Stacy and Baby Head Mug.jpg

Stacy Lambert speaks about his art at BRAHM.

 Photo by Anna De La Cruz

BLOWING ROCK — North Carolina-based artist and folk potter Stacy Lambert presented his wares at the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum and shared the inspiration behind the humor of some of his creations.

Andrew Wilson, curator of exhibitions and collections at BRAHM, introduced and described Lambert as, “a singular artist fueled by insatiable curiosity with an endlessly charming yet diverse sense of humor.”

Broken Heart Frankenstein.jpg

A painting by Stacy Lambert.
Mini Jugs and Mugs.jpg

Some of the artwork by Stacy Lambert.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.