Speckled Trout Outfitters store front

The store front and sign for The Speckled Trout Outfitters.

 Photo courtesy Speckled Trout Outfitters

BLOWING ROCK — The Speckled Trout has welcomed a new addition in the form of The Speckled Trout Outfitters, which specializes in fishing rods, reels, flies, packs and technical clothing.

“The owners and head chef at the speckled trout (Will, Erica, Eric, and Emily Brinker, and Michael Foreman) are all avid outdoors people and had been discussing the idea for a while, even to the point of starting to order some gear to get the outfitter going,” said Reed Conner, general manager of Speckled Trout Outfitters. “Then in April of 2021, Joel Brown, our head fishing guide, joined The Speckled Trout to be a waiter at the restaurant. Upon ownership seeing his resume and how it was packed with guiding experience out West, it was like everything aligned to start the guide service and outfitter. From there, the fly fishing guide service was created and 100 square feet at the back of the restaurant was dedicated to selling the essentials for fly fishing and a few hats and tees. Growth since then has been wild and is why we are now so blessed to be in our new shop right next door.”

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.