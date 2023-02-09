BLOWING ROCK — The Speckled Trout has welcomed a new addition in the form of The Speckled Trout Outfitters, which specializes in fishing rods, reels, flies, packs and technical clothing.
“The owners and head chef at the speckled trout (Will, Erica, Eric, and Emily Brinker, and Michael Foreman) are all avid outdoors people and had been discussing the idea for a while, even to the point of starting to order some gear to get the outfitter going,” said Reed Conner, general manager of Speckled Trout Outfitters. “Then in April of 2021, Joel Brown, our head fishing guide, joined The Speckled Trout to be a waiter at the restaurant. Upon ownership seeing his resume and how it was packed with guiding experience out West, it was like everything aligned to start the guide service and outfitter. From there, the fly fishing guide service was created and 100 square feet at the back of the restaurant was dedicated to selling the essentials for fly fishing and a few hats and tees. Growth since then has been wild and is why we are now so blessed to be in our new shop right next door.”
The shop, located at 916 Main Street, started with a soft opening in mid-January.
“We have been open on the weekends to the public, but will be open seven days a week starting this Monday, Feb. 6,” Conner said. “Performance so far has been shockingly good for it being Blowing Rock’s slow season. We have seen lots of foot traffic and have already noticed the space becoming some local’s new hangout after work and on the weekends.”
The outfitters side of the business is now a home base for the guided trips and adventures.
“It’s where we meet our clients in the morning before the trip and where we end up at at the end of the day to share a drink and share our favorite moments from the day,” Conner said. “Plus, if you forgot something for your trip or want to grab a case a beer to take with you, we’ve got you covered and can make sure you have everything you need.”
Conner said one of the more exciting aspects about the new business has been seeing how much the community has come together to support them and help them chase “this crazy dream.”
“We have great relationships with so many other businesses in the High Country, such as Common Good Co. and The Mustard Seed and so many more that have all been by our side from day one, willing to help in any way they can,” Conner said. “Now getting to see those same people in our shop enjoying something to drink and wanting for us to take them on the water for some fishing or a hike just makes it all so much sweeter.”
