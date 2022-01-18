BLOWING ROCK — COVID-19 may still be impacting many of the High Country’s special events, but certainly not the creativity of its people.
Railroads have been around in North America since the early 1800s. With the transport of men and equipment during the Civil War and the tying together of the Transcontinental Railroad in 1869, adoption of rail transportation really took off and proved a major advancement of the Industrial Age.
Thousands of miles of railroad tracks crisscross the U.S. today. Some have been wholly abandoned, but others have been ripped up and replaced as more modern railroad technology put new stresses on the aging infrastructure. What happens to the old stuff?
They call themselves The Stonedsmiths. Tanion McCoy and Isaac Turner, a pair of High Country 17-year-olds, share two passions: working with gemstones and metalsmithing. While they are working on ways to integrate the two artisan crafts, the metalsmithing interest has taken them to a recycling solution for railroad spikes: making knives.
The young duo will be conducting a demonstration of their handiwork on Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at McCoy Minerals, 537 North Main Street, as part of Blowing Rock’s Winterfest celebration.
“As a mother, I think it is going to be really interesting to see how the boys handle people coming up and asking questions,” said Trina McCoy, who with Randy “Doc” McCoy is co-owner of McCoy Minerals, a business that includes the shop custom jewelry and gemstone shop at 537 North Main Street, as well as Doc’s Rocks and the Appalachian Fossil Museum at Shoppes on the Parkway, the Tanger Outlet Center.
“It will be interesting to hear how they explain how and why they got into this market and the steps to make the railroad spike knives, as well as why they have to go through those steps,” said McCoy.
McCoy said that the boys use standard railroad spikes, about an inch in diameter and 6.5 inches long. The entire knife, including the handle, is fashioned from a single spike.
“There is an environmental benefit to their work, too,” said McCoy. “They are repurposing the spikes, which keeps them out of landfills where it might take centuries for them to biodegrade, if ever.”
McCoy explained that the boys heat the spikes, then pound them out to the desired shapes with polishing and sharpening being the final steps.
“When finished, the knives are between six and eight inches long, including the handle,” said McCoy.
Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce CEO Charles Hardin said that he is really impressed by the way a number of Blowing Rock businesses are stepping up to help make Winterfest even more special, in spite of the adversity of the pandemic.
“With COVID-19, we are not able to have as many of our traditional, indoor events again this year,” said Hardin. “But our members are stepping up with smaller kinds of events, like this knife-making demonstration. These have really helped to maintain Winterfest. We have a number of businesses hosting smaller gatherings.”
Winterfest 2022 runs from Jan. 27-30. More information is available and constantly being updated at blowingrockwinterfest.com/.
