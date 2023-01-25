ASHE — A Sparta woman is facing multiple trafficking related charges stemming from a multi-agency investigation.
Haley M. Dowell, 22, of Sparta, was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with felony conspiracy to traffic opioid, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II, controlled substance (Fentanyl), felony sell a schedule II controlled substance (Fentanyl), felony deliver a schedule II controlled substance (Fentanyl) and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance (Fentanyl).
Dowell's arrest was a result of a narcotics investigation conducted by the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and N.C. State Bureau of Investigation with assistance from Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and the Boone Police Department.
According to the Ashe County Sheriff's Office, numerous undercover deals were conducted on Dowell in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties through several months in 2022. The ongoing investigation led to the seizure of a trafficking amount of Fentanyl.
Dowell is currently being held in the Ashe County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond, according to ACSO.
