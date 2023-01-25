Ashe County Sheriff's Office logo

ASHE — A Sparta woman is facing multiple trafficking related charges stemming from a multi-agency investigation. 

Haley M. Dowell, 22, of Sparta, was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with felony conspiracy to traffic opioid, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II, controlled substance (Fentanyl), felony sell a schedule II controlled substance (Fentanyl), felony deliver a schedule II controlled substance (Fentanyl) and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance (Fentanyl).

