BOONE — The Southern Appalachian Historical Association, producer of the classic drama “Horn in the West,” is seeking an artistic director for the upcoming 2023 show season.
The third oldest outdoor drama in the United States, this historical summertime experience has drawn viewers to the Boone area from around the world for 70 years.
The utmost care will be taken to secure a director who values the cultural and historical significance of this drama while bringing the experience and talent to craft an artistic and professional presentation to the highest standards.
The ideal candidate will have prior experience in theater direction and production, including design and technical aspects. The director must be able to coach volunteers and oversee theatrical arts such as acting, singing, dancing and stage management in a community theater context.
Importantly, the director must also be able to blend fresh creative vision and energy with the spirit and integrity of the classic script.
The director will be responsible for the searches and hiring of cast members and will therefore need to be available as soon as Jan. 13 to attend the Southeastern Theatre Conference auditions conference in Greensboro on Jan. 13 and 14.
Resumes should be submitted to the Southern Appalachian Historical Association no later than Dec. 23 by email to saha.operations@gmail.com or by mail to SAHA, PO Box 295, Boone, NC 28607.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.