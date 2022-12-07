Dancing

Horn in the West, Boone’s seasonal outdoor drama, celebrated their 70 season the summer of 2022. 

 Photo submitted

BOONE — The Southern Appalachian Historical Association, producer of the classic drama “Horn in the West,” is seeking an artistic director for the upcoming 2023 show season.

The third oldest outdoor drama in the United States, this historical summertime experience has drawn viewers to the Boone area from around the world for 70 years.

