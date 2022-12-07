WASHINGTON, D.C. — Chris Hughes, a board member on the Watauga Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors and president of the State Soil and Water Conservation Commission, attended the Washington, D.C. Capitol tree lighting ceremony where he also spoke with lawmakers about Western North Carolina.
The tree, Ruby, made a stop in Boone on its way to D.C., which Hughes helped coordinate.
“It was a true honor to represent the citizens of North Carolina and especially the High Country at the Annual Lighting of the National Capitol Christmas Tree,” Hughes said. “As I looked at the tree, I could not help but be thankful for the Christmas Tree Farmers across the High Country, the children who decorated ornaments that hang on the tree and the Students at Watauga High School who signed banners on the delivery truck and got to see the tree firsthand.”
Hughes also got to speak with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Roy Cooper, Sen. Thom Tillis, and Senator-elect Ted Budd.
He said he heard from Cooper about his efforts to get the North Carolina tree in D.C. and said Budd told him “how proud he is of Western North Carolina Christmas tree farmers.”
“I had the privilege to share with Speaker Pelosi that North Carolina is the second largest producer of Christmas trees in the nation,” Hughes said. “One in four Christmas trees across the country come from North Carolina, specifically, Western North Carolina. It was a great opportunity to promote farming and conservation in our state to these world leaders and to have them learn about the great work of High Country Christmas Tree Framers.”
Hughes said it is a true privilege to serve as a Watauga Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor and to have been appointed by Gov. Cooper as North Carolina Soil and Water Conservation Commissioner.
“I look for more opportunities to promote the farmers of the High Country,” Hughes said.
