BOONE — A grand jury indictment has bumped a Deep Gap man’s court case up to the North Carolina Superior Court three months after he was charged with a sexual offense.

Justin W. Smith, 34, was taken into custody by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and charged with statutory sex offense with a minor on March 22, the Watauga Democrat previously reported. According to the warrant for his arrest, Smith allegedly engaged with a 7-year-old victim between Jan. 24 and March 16.

Three months later on June 14, Smith was issued a true bill of indictment from a grand jury, which will send his felony case from the district court level to superior court.

Smith’s next day in court is scheduled for July 11.

