Crews work to contain the fire with a back burning operation. 

MEAT CAMP — A small fire burned 1.5 acres in the Meat Camp Fire District Tuesday night. 

According to Watauga County Forest Ranger Andrew Harsey, the fire was started due to debris burning that got out of control. Crews dug fire line to contain the fire and then back burned into the fire to fully contain it. It was in the area of Ball Branch Road off of Meat Camp Road. 

