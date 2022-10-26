MEAT CAMP — A small fire burned 1.5 acres in the Meat Camp Fire District Tuesday night.
According to Watauga County Forest Ranger Andrew Harsey, the fire was started due to debris burning that got out of control. Crews dug fire line to contain the fire and then back burned into the fire to fully contain it. It was in the area of Ball Branch Road off of Meat Camp Road.
"It doesn’t take long for something to escape your control. There was little wind last night and it happened fast," Harsey said. "If it would have happened during the day with wind, it would have been much different fire behavior and harder for us to control. Prepare yourself with the needed tools and have water close by. If you can wait to burn until conditions are more favorable, meaning when rain has just happened, that would be safer."
Meat Camp Volunteer Fire Department, Boone Fire Department, North Carolina Forest Service and the Watauga County Fire Marshal's Office responded.
This was the fourth brush fire in last than a week. One occurred in the Boone Fire District Saturday, one in Meat Camp on Monday, one in Blowing Rock Tuesday afternoon and this Meat Camp one Tuesday night.
