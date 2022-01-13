HIGH COUNTRY — Before the winter storm sweeps into the High Country this weekend, residents of the mountains will get a small taste of what's to come with a dusting of snow the evening of Thursday, Jan. 13 and the morning of Friday, Jan. 14.
According to the National Weather Service at Blacksburg, VA, higher elevation areas in the region such as Beech Mountain may see up to an inch of snow, but most other places in the region will see under an inch.
Throughout the region, slick road conditions are expected Thursday night and Friday morning up until 9 a.m.
For more information, visit www.weather.gov/rnk.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
