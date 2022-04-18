CALDWELL — In partnership with Hole Lotta Doughnuts, Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Small Business Center will host speaker Ron Sznaider, a retired business executive and environmental sustainability expert, next week for its Leadership Series.
Sznaider’s presentation, “Climate Change: Today’s Reality and Tomorrow’s Future, Global Warming and Local Impacts, Leadership Needed to Preserve Our Future Generations,” is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19 at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. The event is free and open to the public.
Among the topics Sznaider will discuss:
- What we know for certain about climate change.
- How global warming impacts us locally.
- What’s needed to preserve our future generations.
- Examples of brand-new technologies to help us adapt to a warmer world.
- Actions we can take today that will help the environment and save us money.
- Is there actually a “tipping point” that could lead to catastrophic consequences?
- What type of future leadership is required to manage this complex topic?
To RSVP for the event or to access the live online feed, visit www.cccti.edu/leadership.
About the speaker: Ron Sznaider is a retired CEO, active board member, and independent consultant and advisor with more than 35 years of business experience of accelerating revenue and profitability within privately held and publicly traded technology organizations. Sznaider has an extensive background in industries pertaining to weather, agriculture, energy, transportation, water management and is adept in environmental sustainability topics that include climate change. Sznaider is a noted speaker with past invitations to the United Nations, the World Meteorological Organization and recently the plenary speaker at the 39th Congress of the National Society of Agriculture. Sznaider has testified at the U.S. Senate to explain how the changing weather may impact the economy.
