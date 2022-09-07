BOONE — F.A.R.M. Cafe is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Boone with a culinary competition for local chefs.
On Thursday, Sept. 15, from 4 to 8:30 p.m., F.A.R.M. Cafe is having its final fundraising event at the Agricultural Conference Center. All proceeds directly benefit the restaurant and its missions to provide high quality meals to all.
Small Bites for a Big Cause is a tapas-style culinary competition designed to elevate up-and-coming chefs and cooks in the High Country. The event will highlight the skills of each chef or team and their interpretation of Appalachian cuisine in one to two bites. Chefs are encouraged to utilize local, High Country grown ingredients in the small bite and will be required to include one special ingredient — molasses.
Up to 10 teams of one to three chefs or cooks based in the High Country or sponsored by a locally-owned restaurant will participate. Competitors include The Cardinal Boone, Over Yonder, Chef Adam Cole, Chef Violette, Reid’s Cafe & Catering Co., Booneshine, Vidalia, The Gamekeeper, Chef Ambrose Young and Black Cat Burrito.
“One of our guiding principles is supporting the community. We want to make sure the F.A.R.M. Cafe can keep going,” said Scott Williford, co-owner of The Cardinal Boone.
Chefs are competing for the experience, networking opportunity, community engagement and to support the mission of F.A.R.M. Cafe.
“I’ve admired F.A.R.M. Cafe since my mom sent an article about the opening while I was living in Los Angeles. I was so impressed, plus it’s in one of my favorite places from growing up — the old Boone Drug Store,” Chef Adam Cole said. “I’ve been in the restaurant business a long time and fine dining can be so inaccessible. I appreciate that F.A.R.M. is about providing equal access of good food to everyone. I’m inspired by the business model and want to support it anyway I can.”
Each team’s small bite will be judged based on taste, presentation, adherence to the theme of Appalachian cuisine, use of the secret ingredient and creativity. A champion will be determined at the end of the competition which will be named by the judges. Awards for people’s choice and best use of the secret ingredient will also be given.
Judges for the competition are Executive Director and Chef at F.A.R.M. Cafe Renee Boughman, town of Boone Mayor Tim Futrelle and Food Blogger at Triad Foodies Kristi Maier.
“We look forward to building friendships with other chefs. As chefs, we enjoy this type of friendly competition.. And there is not another event like this in the area,” Chef Kyle Martin and Chef Violette said.
Due to the support of Rick Todd of H&T Chair Co., Doreen Day Holloway Chiropractic, Cliff Elder and M-Prints, each competing team was offered a $100 High Country Food Hub gift certificate.
Pre-sale tickets start at $40 and a limited number of first come, first serve tickets will be available on a ‘donate-what-you-can’ basis at the door to make the event as accessible as possible.
