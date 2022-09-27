SkyLine Membership Corp.

WEST JEFFERSON – SkyLine Membership Corporation’s 66th Annual Membership Meeting will be held on Tuesday morning, Oct. 4, and again this year members will have one of two options to participate.

The 2022 Annual Meeting will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at SkyLine’s Annex facility near the corporate campus and will comprise a brief business session with reports from officers, election of directors, video presentation of scholarship winners and the announcement of door prizes. Safety protocols will be observed, including socially-distanced seating, and masks will be available.

